Police in Gujarat launch a special drive against usurious moneylenders preying on distressed borrowers

Ramesh Koli, a 35-year-old farm labourer in Surendranagar district, had borrowed ₹30,000 from a moneylender in July 2022. Over the following two months, he repaid the principal ₹30,000 along with ₹50,000 as interest but the moneylender threatened that he would have pay ₹30,000 more or “face the consequences”. Finally, Mr. Koli paid the moneylender ₹15,000 to settle the issue with the help of the village sarpanch.

In another of many such examples, in a village in Botad district, Kana Rathod, a farmer, had borrowed ₹60,000 from a local moneylender, who took away part of Mr. Rathod’s agricultural land as recovery against the loan. Mr. Rathod eventually had to sell his land to the moneylender.

In September 2022, Nitin Makwana, 45, a resident of Ahmedabad, ended his life after he was harassed by a moneylender who lent him ₹50,000 and recovered ₹5 lakh. In the First Information Report (FIR) registered after his suicide, Makwana’s wife Jennifer accused three persons — Mahesh Rabari, Champaben Rabari and Sendhabhai — of driving him to take the extreme step after he was forced to pay them over ₹18 lakh.

In Rajkot, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped after her husband, an autorickshaw driver, failed to repay ₹50,000 he had borrowed from a private moneylender. The woman filed a case in the last week of December 2022.

Reports of cases involving the menace of private moneylenders, registered as well as illegal, are frequently reported across Gujarat.

“They are bloodsuckers. They charge exorbitant interest rates ranging from 5% to 10% per month on the amount they lend to the borrower,” Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said. He has invited the public to come forward and file cases against loan sharks in the city.

He said registered moneylenders can only charge up to 12% interest per annum from a borrower who has provided security against the sum borrowed, and up to 15% per annum when security is not provided.

“In Surat, we filed 34 cases in the first week of January, arrested 31 accused, while three persons are absconding,” said Mr. Tomar, who has launched a crackdown against moneylenders in Surat, where economic distress is forcing people to borrow paltry sums for their immediate needs from usurious private moneylenders.

Mr. Tomar told The Hindu that in the three months from October to December 2022, Surat Police had filed 53 cases, several of them sou motu, as victims were unwilling to name the moneylenders.

Borrowers fear naming moneylenders as they may enjoy the police patronage and resort to violence.

After dozens of suicides and several incidents involving violence, the Gujarat Police launched a special drive against the mushrooming issue of private moneylenders, with State-wide public camps held.

“We have issued a strict instruction to every city and district police regarding action against moneylenders,” Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said.

“It [usurious moneylending] is a little rampant and we have come across a few incidents of suicide after harassment by moneylenders; also, cases of harassment. So, we have decided to launch a special drive across the State,” Mr. Bhatia told The Hindu, adding that the police were inviting the public to file complaints if they faced harassment.

Sources said the police were likely to invoke the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to extortion, and Sections of the Moneylenders Act.

Sources said most of the complaints pertain to usurious interest rates of 5% to 15% per month. In many cases, moneylenders charge huge penalties on delayed repayment, and daily interest, in violation of rules.

In Gujarat, licenses for moneylending are issued by the local registrars of cooperative societies.

“We want to encourage people to come forward and file complaints,” Mr. Bhatia said. He also said that the police’s role begins only after a complaint is filed.

District police officials have been directed to lodge cases under Sections 384 and 387 of the IPC against unregistered moneylenders charging usurious rates of interest, harassing the borrower or seizing the properties of borrowers against the loan amount. In cases where the borrower’s property has been confiscated owing to his or her inability to repay the sums demanded, moneylenders can be booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Gujarat Money-Lenders Act.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

