Punjab Police have no clue on trafficking of minors to France

Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against three travel agents for the alleged trafficking of 25 minors from Punjab to France using forged documents, the State police have no clue about the case.

The police said on Sunday that they had come to know about the case through the media and a preliminary inquiry by them indicated that no such incident had been reported in their region.

“We don’t have any information regarding students going missing. We even inquired about it, but as of now, nothing has come to the fore. We have neither received complaint from any school nor from parents regarding this,” Jagjit Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Kapurthala, told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh said the police were waiting for intimation from the CBI. “Till now, the CBI has not contacted us. If they do get in touch, we will offer all support,” he said.

Mr. Singh did not rule out the apprehension that the school addresses that had appeared during the CBI investigation could be fake.

He, however, said “it’s a matter of investigation and a further probe by CBI would only unravel the occurrence of case.”