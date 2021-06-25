Police form team to probe fake vaccination camps in Mumbai

Mumbai

After reports of fake COVID-19 vaccination camps being held in the city, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the racket. A total of six instances in the city have been identified where fake vaccination drives were conducted and saw the attendance of more than 1,500 people.

The fake vaccination racket came to light on June 17 after a camp at a residential complex in Kandivli, where many residents complained of not receiving vaccination certificates.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur has been constituted,” said a senior official from Mumbai Police.

The other vaccination drives which are now under a shadow of doubt were held at Aditya College, Borivali (225 vaccinations); Manasi Shares & Stock, Shimpoli, Borivali (514 vaccinations); Poddar Education Centre, Parel (207 vaccinations); Tips Company, Andheri (151 vaccinations), Tips Company, Khar (206 vaccinations) and Bank of Baroda, Malad (40 vaccinations).

The Mumbai police have arrested a total of 10 individuals, including Shivraj Paratia and Nita Shivraj Pataria of Shivam Hospital, as the alleged fake vaccines were provided through this hospital to the society in Kandivli.

Mahendra Singh, Sanjay Gupta and Karim Akbarali were arrested under charges of organising the camp at Kandivli as well as a few other places between May 25 to June 6.

The accused have been charged under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other Sections on cheating and public nuisance, as well as Section 66C of the IT Act for identity theft and cheating.

The Mumbai police have issued an appeal to the people to come forward and report the matter in case of any suspicion of fake vaccination camps.