Police, forensic teams visit Nizamuddin

A team each of the Delhi police Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) went inside the Tablighi Jamaat centre at Nizamuddin on Sunday.

A joint team in full protective gear remained inside the centre for around six hours during which they mapped the entire building. They videographed the entire premises, including two basements of the centre, where the attendees used to stay during their visit to the building. The building was disinfected for two days and got clearance from the Health department before the joint team entered in it.

‘Surveyed building’

“We have obtained a few documents from an office inside the building and surveyed the entire building. If required, we will re-visit the building. We have asked the building manager to provide the CCTVs of March month. We also took there Maulanas who are part of the management committee of the centre, and all documents were seized in their presence,” said the police officer.

After and before, the 10 members of the team entered and left the building, they were thoroughly checked by a team of the Health department at the main gate of the centre.

The officer said the Crime Branch was working in various dimensions in the case and they were following procedures and legal opinion before initiating any step because it was a sensitive case.

According to Deepa Verma, Director of FSL, Rohini, members from the Cyber Forensics Unit, biology, chemistry, physics and photo divisions visited the spot and collected exhibits.

The forensic team was in Hazmat suit and is likely to be sent for home quarantine, sources said.

The officer said the building had five floors and two basements and several shoe racks were found inside the building.

Dump data analysis

Meanwhile, police said they were identifying visitors to the centre with the help of dump data analysis. They are identifying who all visited and stayed in the centre for more than eight hours in the last one month. A Defence personnel who was sent to quarantine was identified with the help of dump data analysis.

“We are identifying people after scrutinising more than one lakh cellphones. We are sending report to concerned States after identifying the people who were the part of the religious gathering at the centre and later went back to their native place,” said the officer.