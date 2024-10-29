Police file cheating case against journalist Mahesh Langa

Police have registered a cheating case against journalist Mahesh Langa, who is already in jail in an alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) scam, for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹28.68 lakh, said a senior official on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

This is the third First Information Report (FIR) registered against Mr. Langa after his arrest earlier this month by the Ahmedabad Police’s crime branch in the alleged GST scam.

On October 23, 2024, a second FIR was registered against the journalist by the Gandhinagar Police following the recovery of “incriminating” documents of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) from his possession during raids, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G.S. Malik.

Mr. Langa, who is The Hindu’s correspondent in Gujarat, was sent to judicial custody two weeks ago after his police remand in the alleged GST fraud case came to an end.

“We have now registered an FIR of cheating against Langa for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹28.68 lakh. When the complainant sought his money back, Langa allegedly warned him, saying he ‘can damage his business through negative media coverage citing his political influence and media connections’,” said Mr. Malik.

The complainant is engaged in the business of advertising and he had come into contact with the journalist nearly two years ago, said Mr. Malik.