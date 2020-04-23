Police exchange fire with Maoists in Malkangiri

An exchange of fire occurred between Maoists and security personnel inside Dulduli jungle under the Mathili Police Station limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday. A secret camp of Maoists was busted.

Taking advantage of the hilly jungle terrain near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the Maoists at the spot managed to escape. There has been no report of injury or casualty during this exchange of fire. The escaped Maoists left behind goods they were using, including explosive materials, which were seized by the police.

According to the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, details of the seized items were awaited as the anti-Maoist operation was still on in the region.

‘Cordon and search’

Following intelligence reports on the congregation of armed Maoists at some remote place within Dulduli jungle near Tulsi pahad hill, personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Malkangiri had started “cordon and search” operations in the region. On Wednesday, they had stumbled upon the secret camp of Naxalites.

When Maoists fired at the security personnel, they retaliated and exchange of fire continued for some time, till the ultras escaped from the spot. Combing operations are continuing in the area to track down the escaped Maoists.