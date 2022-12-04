Police cases continue against Ajmal over controversial remark; Assam Congress leader latest complainant

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GUWAHATI

PTI
President of AIUDF Moulana Badaruddin Ajmal. File

President of AIUDF Moulana Badaruddin Ajmal. File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday lodged a police complaint against the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and Lok Sabha MP from Assam Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks purportedly targeting the Hindu community, adding to the string of cases disapproving of his controversial comments.

Mr. Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, lodged a complaint against Mr. Ajmal at Simaluguri police station, in Sivasagar district.

He said Mr. Ajmal’s comments had “deliberately caused disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will towards the Hindu population, particularly the Hindu women of India”.

The remarks “promoted enmity” between different groups on the grounds of religion, and the situation might aggravate if stringent action was not taken against Mr. Ajmal, Mr. Saikia claimed.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had already filed complaints against the Dhubri MP in different parts of the State, while the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress had also given a written submission before the police over the issue on Saturday.

Mr. Ajmal, in an interview to a media house on Friday, had commented on women and Hindu men as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, purportedly as a response to the Chief Minister’s remarks on 'love jihad'.

The perfume baron, who is revered as a 'Maulana', reportedly advised Hindus to marry young to give birth to more children like Muslims.

As the remarks led to a backlash, the MP apologised on Saturday and said he was “ashamed” of the controversy it had stoked.

Mr. Ajmal, however, maintained that his comments were twisted and he had not targeted any community.

The police confirmed receiving the complaints and said investigation had been started in the matter.

