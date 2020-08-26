Police book Shia mourners over ‘azaadi’ slogans in J&K

The police on Wednesday lodged a case against Shia mourners for raising pro-azaadi (freedom) and anti-India slogans during a Muharram procession on the outskirts of Srinagar.
A police official said the Parimpora Police Station took “strong cognisance” of a video that surfaced on social media platforms. The video, apparently filmed on Tuesday, showed scores of peoples raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans during the congregation.
“The police acted swiftly and identified the location, situated 2.5 km from the main road at the end of Hokersar-Nowpora Bund [near Srinagar]. The area is isolated and there was no history of organising any such unlawful gathering before”, the police said.
Two youths were arrested in midnight raids and “further arrests are expected”, the police said. The police lodged a case in the incident under Section 13 UL(P) Act and Sections 143, 188, 269 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they had identified youth from the adjoining areas of Budgam “who took advantage of the area”.
The government has banned the remembrance processions on certain traditional routes since the 1990s.
