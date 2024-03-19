Police arrest unruly man from the Bangladesh mission in Agartala

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Agartala

Police have arrested a man for causing disturbance at the office of the Assistant High Commission in Agartala on March 19. The incident took place at the visa section of the diplomatic mission.

According to the police, they responded to an emergency call from the Bangladesh mission. The man allegedly verbally abused some of the mission’s staff and caused chaos after being denied an on-the-spot visa.

The mission, which was originally established as a Visa Office after the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, was elevated to the status of Assistant High Commission almost a decade ago.

An official from the mission expressed their embarrassment over the unprecedented incident and declined to comment further. The incident is under investigation by the police.