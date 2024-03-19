GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest unruly man from the Bangladesh mission in Agartala

The accused man allegedly verbally abused some of the mission’s staff and caused chaos after being denied an on-the-spot visa

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Police have arrested a man for causing disturbance at the office of the Assistant High Commission in Agartala on March 19. The incident took place at the visa section of the diplomatic mission.

According to the police, they responded to an emergency call from the Bangladesh mission. The man allegedly verbally abused some of the mission’s staff and caused chaos after being denied an on-the-spot visa.

The mission, which was originally established as a Visa Office after the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, was elevated to the status of Assistant High Commission almost a decade ago.

An official from the mission expressed their embarrassment over the unprecedented incident and declined to comment further. The incident is under investigation by the police.

Related Topics

arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.