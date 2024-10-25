GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest seven Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters in major operation

The arrests come hot on the heels of the sensational murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Seven criminals of Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi gang after their arrest by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from various places, in New Delhi.

Seven criminals of Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi gang after their arrest by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from various places, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday (October 25, 2024).

The arrests come days after the sensational murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.

The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Lawrence Bishnoi: Building a crime syndicate

In multiple days and from different States, several operations were conducted and members of Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi gang were arrested. Police also seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

A senior police officer said, “We’re continuing our surveillance on several gangsters and their active modules, following an input, suspect Ritesh, a member of Bishnoi syndicate was arrested on October 23. Following his revelations, further raids were conducted in Rajasthan, resulting in the arrest of second member, Sukhram, from Ganganagar.”

Sukhram disclosed that he got instructions from fugitive Anmol Bishnoi and Naveen alias Arzoo. The two — Ritesh and Sukhram were instructed to meet two other gang operatives in Abohar in Punjab, an officer said.

On October 24, two more operatives — Sahil and Amar, both residents of Abohar were also arrested.

In the follow-up, three more operatives — Badal, Pramod, and Sandeep, were arrested from Sirsa in Haryana on October 24.

“During preliminary interrogations, it has been learnt that the arrested accused have been operating under the direct instructions of Anmol and Naveen alias Arzoo. Their current task was to carry out the murder of Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, and the nephew of a former MLA from Rajasthan, Raj Kumar Gaur, further targets were also assigned to them whose identities are being kept confidential for operational reasons,” a senior police officer said.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST

0 / 0
