Police and district officials restore peace at JNV campus after students clash

It occurred after Class 10 students refused to obey `orders’ of senior students

Syed Sajjad Ali AGARTALA
September 04, 2022 00:21 IST

Administration and police officials intervened to restore order after two groups of students clashed at a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gomati district. The incident reportedly occurred last night after Class 10 students refused to obey the ‘orders’ of senior students of the co-educational boarding school located in the Banduar area.

The junior students alleged that they were constantly harassed and humiliated by the students of Class 11. The prevailing tension turned into a fight following a minor altercation.

No student however sustained injuries.

The police and civil officials including Udaipur SDM rushed to the campus after hearing the incident. They pacified the irate students and held a meeting with them to end their dispute.

The officials also sought cooperation of the teaching staff to restore order. Police said the students gave an assurance to behave properly and help maintain order in the campus.

In the late nineties, the JNV campus at Banduar was rocked by a scandal after the former Principal was arrested on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl student. The trial court had awarded the accused life sentence.

