Police alerted about 'unidentified flying object' over PM's residence; nothing suspicious found

July 03, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - New Delhi

“A PCR call was received around 5 a.m. that a drone-like object was seen flying over the Prime Minister’s residence”

PTI

Security personnel stands guard at Prime Minister’s official residence, in New Delhi, on July 3, 2023. An “unidentified flying object” was reportedly seen over the residence on July 3 morning, according to police. | Photo Credit: PTI

An "unidentified flying object" was reportedly seen over the Prime Minister's residence here in central Delhi on July 3 morning, police said.

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

A PCR call was received around 5 a.m. that a drone-like object was seen flying over the Prime Minister's residence, police said.

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

“Information was received at the NDD control room with respect to an unidentified flying object near PM’s residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM’s residence,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

