PoK intruder nabbed near LoC in J&K

No weapons or incriminating materials recovered

A man from a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) village was nabbed after he infiltrated into the Indian side from across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that Army troops guarding the LoC noticed a man trying to sneak into the Indian territory. The incident took place in the afternoon, Manhas added.

The man was handed over to police at Nowshera police station and necessary formalities, including his medical examination, were conducted, he said.

During the initial investigation, the man was identified as Tariq Mahmood, a resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in Bhimber district of PoK, Manhas said.

The cognisance of the matter has been taken under relevant sections of law and the accused is being questioned, he said. The SSP said no weapon or incriminating material was recovered from the intruder.

