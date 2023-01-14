ADVERTISEMENT

Poetic Republic Day celebration to be held in Dubai

January 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - LUCKNOW

A Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira with popular Hindi and Urdu poets, will showcase India’s message of unity in diversity, in the UAE

The Hindu Bureau

A picture shows a view of the Dubai skyline. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hundreds of non-resident Indians (NRIs), mostly from Uttar Pradesh, and people from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will gather to witness the poetry of some of India’s most popular Hindi and Urdu poets. The Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira, will be held on January 28 in Dubai, at the Sheikh Rashid auditorium of the Indian High School. It will be inaugurated by Pramod Tiwari, Member of Parliament.

The event was born in 2003 in the city. It aims to take the messages of unity in diversity, peace, and harmony, embedded in language and verse, to an international audience. This year poets like Uday Pratap Singh, Nayyar Jalalpuri, Uroosa Arshi, amongst others will participate. In the past, Tajwar Sultana, Kaleem Qaiser, Vishnu Saxena, and many others, had been a part of the event.

Poets will recite their work around the themes of love, nationalism, and Hindu-Muslim unity, against the backdrop of an image of the Red Fort. The Lal Qila, as it is famously called, represents India’s pluralist culture, say organisers. The event also aims to promote Urdu and Hindi overseas and bring people together, irrespective of caste and religion.

Syed Salahuddin, founder and chief organiser of the Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira, originally from Kichhauchha Sharif, Ambedkarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, and now based in Dubai, says, “The event was chosen to be organised annually around January 26, the day the Indian Constitution was adopted, as our Preamble itself envisages secular credentials for our nation, and shows a commitment to our syncretic culture.”

“The event was chosen to be organised annually around January 26, the day the Indian Constitution was adopted, as our Preamble itself envisages secular credentials for our nation, and shows a commitment to our syncretic culture”Syed SalahuddinFounder and chief organiser, Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira

