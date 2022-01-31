National
31 January 2022 17:15 IST
Spotlight on western Uttar Pradesh | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
A video explainer on the polls to be held in western Uttar Pradesh starting February 10
In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the importance of western Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 Assembly Elections.
Will voters favour those talking about farmers? Or will Hindu-Muslim polarisation be the deciding factor?
Also read: BJP candidates face opposition in western U.P. villages
Reporting | Nistula Hebbar
Production | K Rajashree Das
