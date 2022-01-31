Spotlight on western Uttar Pradesh | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

31 January 2022 17:15 IST

A video explainer on the polls to be held in western Uttar Pradesh starting February 10

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the importance of western Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Will voters favour those talking about farmers? Or will Hindu-Muslim polarisation be the deciding factor?

Reporting | Nistula Hebbar

Production | K Rajashree Das