18 January 2022 11:22 IST
Poaching politics in Uttar Pradesh | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
Updated: 18 January 2022 11:28 IST
A video explainer on the defections from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.
In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the caste-based political narrative in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and big-ticket defections in the ruling BJP including Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan.
Reporting | Nistula Hebbar
Production | K Rajashree Das
