Poaching politics in Uttar Pradesh | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

Nistula Hebbar 18 January 2022 11:22 IST
Updated: 18 January 2022 11:28 IST

A video explainer on the defections from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the caste-based political narrative in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and big-ticket defections in the ruling BJP including Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan.

Also read: Swami Prasad Maurya | Big-ticket defection

Reporting | Nistula Hebbar

Production | K Rajashree Das

