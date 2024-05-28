Poaching allegation: Court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case filed by BJP leader

A court in New Delhi on May 28 summoned Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP Atishi Marlena in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor over poaching allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Atishi has been directed to appear in Rouse Avenue court’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, on June 29.

The court, has not issued summons to Mr Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Kapoor, last month, had filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ms Marlena over poaching allegations made by them. The two had said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were approached by BJP to join them in return of cash, Mr Kapoor had said in the court.

In his application in the court, Mr Kapoor cited a social media post of Mr Kejriwal (of Jan 27) in which he had alleged that the BJP had contacted seven AAP MLAs and was offering ₹25 Crores to poach them. He added that AAP leaders had never furnished any material to substantiate their ‘false’ claims.

He also cited the similar claims and also cited the contents of the press briefing done by Ms Marlena on April 2 in which she had said that she had received an offer to join BJP to “save” her “political career” or else she will be arrested by ED.

In his plea, Mr Kapoor had sought withdrawal of the speech and apology on TV and social media. It also stated that if the same was not done, the applicant shall be constrained to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.