Pneumonia cases in AIIMS Delhi have no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China: Health Ministry

December 07, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reports claiming that bacterial cases detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi were linked to the recent surge in pneumonia cases in China were misleading and inaccurate, the Union Health Ministry said on December 7.

A note released by the Ministry said that the cases detected had no link whatsoever to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children reported from some parts of the world, including China.

“The seven cases have been detected as a part of an ongoing study at AIIMS Delhi in the six month period (April to September 2023) and is no cause for worry,” it said.

The Ministry added that since January 2023 till date, no mycoplasma pneumonia had been detected in the 611 samples tested by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) at the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS, Delhi. This was part of the multiple respiratory pathogen surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which included mainly severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) comprising about 95% of these cases.

Mycoplasma pneumonia is the commonest bacterial cause of community acquired pneumonia, accounting for nearly 15-30% of all such infections. Such a surge has not been reported from any part of India.

The Health Ministry stated that it is in touch with the State health authorities and is keeping a close watch on the situation on a daily basis.