PNB loan scam case | Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, loses appeal in U.K. High Court

Nirav Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud

PTI London
November 09, 2022 16:44 IST

Nirav Modi, 51-year-old businessman, remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Illustration

The High Court in London on November 9 ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated $2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February.

The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds – under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would “unjust or oppressive” to extradite Mr. Modi due to his mental state and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental ill health.

Mr. Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.

