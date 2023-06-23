PM's U.S. visit 'unprecedented', decisions taken will help build 'new' India: BJP

June 23, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. tour as "unprecedented" and said several diplomatic and strategic decisions taken during the visit will help build a "new India" with economic progress.

The prime minister's visit has resulted in "significant outcomes" in the areas of defence, cooperation with regards to strategic technology, a partnership in renewable energy and also critical minerals cooperation, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani told a press conference at the party's headquarters.

"Several diplomatic and strategic decisions were taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. which will help build a new India with the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and provide opportunities of economic progress to Indians," she said.

"Fifteen standing ovations and over a hundred applause to the prime minister's speech at the U.S. Congress, this was not only the hallmark of the prime minister's visit to the U.S. but what is unprecedented is the Indo-U.S. partnership in many critical areas which will help serve a better future the Indian populace," she added.

The minister said the MoU signed on semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership will promote not only research but commercial opportunities as well.

"Micron Technology Inc will invest 825 million dollars to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India with the support of the Indian government. The combined investment is valued at 2.7 billion dollars," she said.

It will create not only direct and indirect job opportunities but will also add "a fillip" to the prime minister's vision of 'Make in India', she said.

Ms. Irani said NASA and ISRO will develop a "strategic framework" for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023 and a joint Indo-U.S. quantum coordination mechanism will help facilitate collaboration between the industry, academic and government.

"A two million dollar grant programme for joint development and commercialisation of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies was launched," she said.

The MoU signed between American multinational General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the manufacture of GEF 414 jet engines in India is being hailed across the country, she added. Ms. Irani said India-U.S. State Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS X), launched at an event in Washington during Mr. Modi's visit, is a network of universities, start-ups, industry and think tanks which will facilitate joint defence technology innovation and help co-produced advanced defence technology between the industries of India and the U.S.

"A pro-planet prime minister (Mr. Modi) has helped actualise India-U.S. new and emerging renewable energy tech action platform. The launch of this platform will accelerate cooperation in green hydrogen, offshore and onshore wind and other emerging technologies," she said.

This platform will complement the world's largest green hydrogen mission launched by India, she added.

Ms. Irani said India has now become the "newest partner" in the mineral security partnership which will help accelerate development of diverse and sustainable critical energy and mineral supply chains.

"This is just a small reflection of the big Indian agenda that was serviced by the Pradhan Sevak (PM Modi) during his U.S. visit," she said, adding, "The oldest democracy through dialogue and diplomacy has yet again delivered for the people of India." Asked asked about some of the U.S. congressmen and senators reportedly building pressure on President Joe Biden to take up with India the issue of alleged suppression of minorities, Irani said those flummoxed by the strategic achievements of the prime minister's visit seek to denounce a democracy where 20 political parties are currently serving the interests of India and Indians.

"Those who want to deflect attention from the prime minister's personal efforts undertaken in strategic cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence, ecosystem of semiconductor assembly line and critical mineral engagements would like to raise the minority bogey," she charged.

As the general elections come closer such "political gas-lighting" is expected, she claimed.

"What I am grateful to is the prime minister's steadfast focus on issues that are critical to Indian economy," she added.

