PM’s speeches reveal his grip over subjects: Jaitley

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his depth of knowledge, understanding and quick learning, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said speeches of any Prime Minister become records of history.

Releasing the book titled Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, a compilation of Mr. Modi’s speeches, Mr. Jaitley said the Prime Minister in the past five years has shown his grip over a wide range of subjects and command over language.

Taking an indirect swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr Jaitley said the reason Mr. Modi’s speeches are important is because he often speaks extempore. The compilation of speeches was published by the Publications Division of the government.

“When you speak extempore, the bandwidth of subjects you must have a grip over has to be very wide.... Only a person who is a quick learner can acquire that bandwidth,” Mr Jaitley said, adding that a Prime Minister's speech ought to be inspirational.

Mr Jaitley said it is easier to read a written speech where there is no chance of mistake, but difficult to speak extempore, though such speeches are often remembered by the audience.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said the compilation of speeches will be an “encyclopedia” for all people, young students, researchers, academicians and journalists.