PM’s school becomes base for week-long residential programme for students

The Ministry of Education on Thursday launched ‘Prerana’, an experiential learning programme, which will operate from the vernacular school in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace Vadnagar, Gujarat where Mr. Modi studied when he was a student. A weekly residential programme, it will host 20 students from across the country on a rotational basis in the town in Mehsana district..

The day-wise programme schedule will feature yoga, mindfulness, and meditation sessions, followed by experiential learning, thematic sessions, and hands-on interesting learning activities. Evening activities will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows, etc., ensuring a holistic learning approach. Apart from this, students will engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, latest state-of-the-art technologies, and learnings from inspirational personalities.

The programme is rooted in nine value based themes — Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas,Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha and Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya. The curriculum of Prerana has been prepared by IIT Gandhinagar.

‘Heritage meets innovation’

The programme, which has the best-in-class technology where heritage meets innovation, caters to students from Classes 9 to 12, a Ministry spokesperson said.

The programme will run from the vernacular school that was established in 1888. “The school stands as a tribute to Vadnagar’s indomitable spirit, a living city that has triumphed over challenges like earthquakes and natural calamities and is home to ancient heritage sites and monuments inhabited since the early historic period and in the modern day,” the Ministry spokesperson further said.

Online registration

Students can register through the portal — prerana.education.gov.in. — wherein applicants can fill the requisite details to be a part of the programme. The registered applicants will go through a selection process as prescribed on the portal. Applicants can also join the selection procedure conducted at the school and block level, through various activities.

Upon selection, 20 participants (10 male and 10 female students) will be attending the programme and carry the ethos of ‘Prerana’ teachings into their respective communities, become change-makers and spark positive change to inspire others, the spokesperson added.

