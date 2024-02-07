PM’s Rajya Sabha address remained silent on critical issues: Opposition

February 07, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - New Delhi

In spite of spending a decade in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still going on about the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, reacting to the PM’s address in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President. Other Opposition parties too pointed out that the Prime Minister’s speech did not touch upon any relevant issues.

Mr. Kharge, in a post on social media platform X, also listed out the “falsehoods” in the PM’s speech on the UPA years. Unemployment rate in UPA years was at 2.2% but under the BJP regime, it has hit the highest in 45 years, Mr. Kharge said. In the UPA’s decade, Mr. Kharge said, the average GDP growth rate was 8.13% but in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) years, it’s only 5.6%. “We brought 14 crore people out of poverty (not just multidimensional) in 10-years. By truncating our speeches, you are spreading confusion and lies,” he added.

Mr. Kharge also stressed that the foundations of Digital India, including Aadhaar and Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), was laid during the Congress years. Countering Mr. Modi’s assertion on public sector undertakings, Mr. Kharge pointed out that, till April 2022, 147 PSUs had been fully or partially privatised by the government. He also spoke about 30 lakh posts lying vacant in the government. “It is heartbreaking that the gap between our exports and imports has increased three times in the last 10-years and despite knowing this fact, the government does not accept it as a problem and does not do anything about it,” he added.

Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi’s speech in both Houses of Parliament, was centred around criticism of the Congress. “Despite being in power for 10-years instead of talking about his government, he only criticised the Congress. Even today he did not talk about inflation, employment or economic situation,” Mr. Kharge said. Spreading lies, he said, is “Modi’s guarantee”.

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’ Brien called Mr. Modi’s speech a “long Mann Ki Baat” in a reference to the Prime Minister’s radio programme by the same name. “His government has converted Parliament into a deep, dark chamber. No guarantees about employment, price rise, Manipur. Hollow words about federalism from a man who has blood on his hands for butchering federalism,” Mr. O’ Brien said in a post on X.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, said that the speech was replete with propaganda. “He was playing to the gallery with an eye on elections. While his old guarantees are dead buried now, he is boasting about ‘Modi ki guarantee’. He remained mum on Manipur,” Mr. Viswam said.

