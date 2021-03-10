Parliament proceedings | PM’s planned speech in Lok Sabha shelved

Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi

10 March 2021 14:39 IST

Opposition protest stalls speech on events to mark 75 years of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to make a statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday on plans for the commemoration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 were shelved as the House couldn’t come to order and what Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed a “lack of consensus” on making the statement.

The more than a year long programme of commemoration has been called “Amrit Mahotsav”. The first meeting of a committee that would oversee the events, with Prime Minister Modi as chairman, and all ex-presidents, prime ministers, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers, major opposition leaders and prominent figures from culture, sports and public life, was held on Monday.

“The 75th anniversary of Independence is about to start, and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to make a statement to the House on the same, permission from the honourable Speaker was solicited and received for the same. But since consensus hasn’t been reached on the statement, it wont be made today. The statement will be made when consensus is reached,” Mr Joshi said.

Opposition MPs who spoke to The Hindu said that while they were always ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi and wanted him to spend more time in the House, the government’s insistence that the Opposition end its protest for a separate discussion on the rise in fuel prices and other demands, to facilitate the Prime Minister’s statement, was not acceptable.

“None of our demands our met; we are on a democratic protest. Opposition has a voice but you throttle it. You want a safe zone, silent zone for Prime Minister to speak. This is not ‘Mann ki Baat’; why should we stop our agitation when we are not accorded respect,” said a senior Opposition MP.