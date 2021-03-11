PM’s photo removed from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound States

NEW DELHI:

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed the Election Commission that the “necessary filters” were added to the Co-WIN software in the four poll-bound states and one union territory, removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the COVID-19 vaccine certificates given to recipients in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil, Puducherry and Kerala.

The Election Commission had written to the Ministry on March 5 reiterating its standing instructions on the use of photos of political leaders in government advertisements during elections. The EC had given the Ministry a few days to come up with a technical solution to remove Mr. Modi’s photo for vaccine recipients in the poll-bound states and UT, an EC official had said. After being vaccinated, the individuals can download the certificates from the Co-WIN app.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain on Tuesday that “technical measures to comply with the directions of ECI have been explored promptly.”

“Therefore, necessary filters in Co-WIN have been applied for the vaccination centres situated in the four States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission,” the secretary wrote.

The EC had taken up the issue after the Trinamool Congress complained that the Prime Minister’s photo on the certificates while the Model Code of Conduct was in place for the ongoing elections was a violation of the EC’s rules.