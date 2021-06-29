PMs’ museum still under construction

Model of the proposed Museum for all PMs on the premises of the Teen Murti in New Delhi.

29 June 2021 20:47 IST

It missed its October 2020 deadline due to pandemic

A proposed Prime Ministers’ museum was still under construction, having missed its October 2020 deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials of the Culture Ministry and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said on Tuesday.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited the site, which is a part of the Teen Murti Estate, where the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is located, and held a review meeting with Ministry and CPWD officials. In a tweet, Mr. Patel said he reviewed the museum under construction along with NMML executive council chairperson Nripendra Misra and NMML EC (Executive Council) member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as well as saw a presentation by representatives of Tagbin, the company hired by NMML to design the museum.

The project, which will have exhibits of the lives of all Prime Ministers, was scheduled to be completed in October last year0, as announced by the Ministry and as Mr. Patel informed Parliament in 2019. However, officials said the pandemic delayed the project.

When the project was first announced in 2018 by the government, the Congress alleged it was an attempt to dilute the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, whose memorial was established at the site of his long-time home Teen Murti Bhavan.