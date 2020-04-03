PM’s message: Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important, says Chidambaram

Congress leaders on Friday expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest video message in which he asked citizens to light up lamps in their homes on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked why the government had not announced a second Financial Action Plan even after the lockdown entered its 10th day.

“What we expected from you today was FAP II, a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including for those categories of poor who were totally ignored by the FM on 25-3-2020. Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth,” Mr. Chidambaram said, adding that people were disappointed.

“Dear Prime Minister, We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists...Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important,” he added.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, taking a dig at the Prime Minister, tweeted: “Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op Prime Minister!”