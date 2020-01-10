National

PM’s extensive budget consultations reserved only for ‘crony capitalist friends’:Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Gandhi’s comments come a day after Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his “extensive” budget consultation is reserved only for his 'crony capitalist friends' and the 'super rich' and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.

Mr. Gandhi’s comments come a day after Mr. Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to $5 trillion by 2024.

Using the hashtag “SuitBootSarkar” he alleged that Mr. Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

“Modi’s most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

