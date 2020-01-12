PM’s CAA remarks upset Mission members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission founded in the late 19th century by Swami Vivekananda, and his comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from the Mission’s platform have created a controversy in West Bengal.

A section of the mission members condemned the visit and many wrote to the mission officials questioning why Mr. Modi was allowed to visit the Math. Political parties too condemned Mr. Modi’s comments, while the mission distanced itself from Mr. Modi’s remarks.

Mr. Modi reached Belur Math late on Saturday and paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna, the mystic saint of the 19th century Bengal, and “the room where Swamiji [Vivekananda] meditated.”

He himself tweeted the photos on Sunday. The problem, however, was over Mr. Modi’s extensive remarks on the CAA indicating that it would not take away citizenship. The comments were considered a “political statement” by a section of the mission officials and devotees. A mission member, who was given deeksha (consecration) by late Swami Atmasthananda, who Mr. Modi said was his teacher, said it was “deeply hurtful to see controversial political messages being disseminated from the platform of the mission, which is an apolitical body.”

“Let me make two things clear. One, the mission has an elaborate and official process of consecration. Mr. Modi has not been officially consecrated, and two, he is allowed to come and make statements which are political in nature,” said Gautam Roy, a mission member.

