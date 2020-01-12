National

PM’s CAA remarks upset Mission members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Belur Math in Howrah district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Belur Math in Howrah district   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Political messages from the platform of an ‘apolitical body’ condemned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission founded in the late 19th century by Swami Vivekananda, and his comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from the Mission’s platform have created a controversy in West Bengal.

A section of the mission members condemned the visit and many wrote to the mission officials questioning why Mr. Modi was allowed to visit the Math. Political parties too condemned Mr. Modi’s comments, while the mission distanced itself from Mr. Modi’s remarks.

Mr. Modi reached Belur Math late on Saturday and paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna, the mystic saint of the 19th century Bengal, and “the room where Swamiji [Vivekananda] meditated.”

He himself tweeted the photos on Sunday. The problem, however, was over Mr. Modi’s extensive remarks on the CAA indicating that it would not take away citizenship. The comments were considered a “political statement” by a section of the mission officials and devotees. A mission member, who was given deeksha (consecration) by late Swami Atmasthananda, who Mr. Modi said was his teacher, said it was “deeply hurtful to see controversial political messages being disseminated from the platform of the mission, which is an apolitical body.”

“Let me make two things clear. One, the mission has an elaborate and official process of consecration. Mr. Modi has not been officially consecrated, and two, he is allowed to come and make statements which are political in nature,” said Gautam Roy, a mission member.

(With PTI inputs)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 9:43:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pms-caa-remarks-upset-mission-members/article30551410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY