PM’s anti-Delhi ordinance infringes upon tenets of democracy: Kejriwal

June 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at a “maha rally” in Ramlila Maidan against the Centre’s “unconstitutional” ordinance, party chief Arvind Kejriwal warned other States that they would be next on the list of similar ordinances by the Union government.

The AAP supremo also urged voters to choose an educated Prime Minister who could work for the betterment of the nation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

Mr. Kejriwal said that 12 years ago they had gathered at the Ramlila Maidan to fight against corruption and now they had gathered again at the same venue to fight and defeat a “greedy king”. “We have gathered over here to defeat a dictator. Just like how that fight 12 years ago was successful, I am confident that this fight that we are starting from this holy ground of the Ramlila Maidan will also be successful and the dictatorship that we are experiencing in this country will come to an end,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said the Prime Minister’s anti-Delhi ordinance infringes upon the tenets of democracy and aimed to put Delhi under dictatorship.

Final say

On May 19, the Union government brought the ordinance designating the Central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi, who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving in the Delhi government.

Opinion | The Delhi ordinance is an unabashed power-grab

The ordinance, promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu, seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

“Narendra Modi is saying that he does not believe or follow the orders of the Supreme Court. For the first time in 75 years since our Independence, we have a Prime Minister who says that he is not going to listen to the orders of the Supreme Court. The people of this country are shocked at the attitude of the Prime Minister. The people cannot believe that we have such an egoistic Prime Minister governing us,” the AAP supremo said.

He said that when the Prime Minister of the country says that he is not going to listen to the Supreme Court, it is called “Hitler shahi”.

Speaking about the work done by the AAP government in Delhi since 2015, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Modi ji had all the powers at his disposal during his 21 years of governance. I did not even have that. However, I’ve still gone on to build more schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and provide free electricity, education and healthcare to the citizens. Modi ji often accuses me of distributing “free revdis” to the poor. What is wrong if I assist those who need the assistance. You have instead gone on to distribute mega “revdis” to your businessman friends.”

He also said that the BJP could not tolerate the development work being done by the AAP and that was why its leaders were being jailed. “We have 100 Manish Sisodias. If you put one Manish Sisodia in jail, then there will be 100 more,” he said.