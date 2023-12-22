PMO takes note of slow pace of projects under DevINE scheme, Ministry calls meeting of NE States

December 22, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

With a little over 10% of funds under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) sanctioned so far, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of States in the region on Friday, asking for “feasible concept notes”.

The meeting comes in the wake of a review by the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) where it was found that the scheme was yet to take off despite adequate funds.

On Friday, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the northeast States to discuss the implementation of all projects including those under DevINE. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is said to have apprised the Minister about huge losses suffered by the State due to law and order issues and Internet shutdowns after the May 3 ethnic violence that has claimed the lives of at least 175 people. He is said to have expressed helplessness in sending fresh proposals and detailed project reports (DPRs) owing to the sustained unrest in the State.

Mr. Singh posted on X that various ongoing projects were reviewed in the meeting. “Also discussed new proposals aimed at enhancing connectivity, boosting travel and tourism and charted a path forward to fortify our State’s economy,” he said.

Out of ₹561 crore allocated to Manipur under the DevINE scheme, DPR has only been approved for projects worth ₹175.04 crore. No money has been spent so far and concept notes for projects worth ₹214.31 crore were yet to be submitted.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu posted on X that the meeting was held to review the projects and “to resolve issues arising out of implementation of these projects”.

On December 7, DoNER Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the total approved outlay for PM-DevINE scheme for the period 2022-23 to 2025-26 is ₹6,600 crore. It said that nine projects worth ₹855.85 crore had been approved so far.

The PM-DevINE scheme was announced in the 2022-23 Union Budget with initial allocation of ₹1,500 crore. The scheme is “aimed at rapid and holistic development” of the northeast region by “funding infrastructure and social development projects, based on felt needs of the States. It will strive to fill the gaps in various sectors and will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes”.