Joshimath crisis | Border Management Secretary, NDMA members to visit Uttarakhand

January 08, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Central government agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand to prepare short-, medium- and long-term plans to deal with the Joshimath situation, officials said on Sunday after the Prime Minister’s Office held a high-level review meeting.

One team of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force have already reached Joshimath, where people are in alarm due to land subsidence and cracks have developed in hundreds of houses.

Affected families are being shifted to safe locations, officials said.

The Border Management Secretary and members of the National Disaster Management Authority will visit Uttarakhand on Monday and assess the situation. A team of experts from the NDMA, National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute will study the situations and give recommendations, they said.

During the meeting held by P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary briefed the PMO, they added.

The review meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the NDMA.

District officials of Joshimath besides senior officials of Uttarakhand attended the review meeting through video-conferencing.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Mr. Dhami said Joshimath is an important place for culture, religion and tourism and all efforts will be made to save it.

Joshimath is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli.

Chief Secretary visits Joshimath

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu visited the subsidence-hit areas of Joshimath on Sunday to assess the situation.

Accompanied by DGP Ashok Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Mr. Sandhu did an on-the-spot inspection of the worst-hit Manohar Bagh, Singdhar and Marwari areas and appealed to people to shift to temporary relief centres.

“You should take no risks in a situation like this. The safety of residents is an immediate priority and the district administration is working relentlessly to ensure that,” Mr. Sandhu said.

Experts are exploring the causes of land subsidence after which whatever treatment is needed will be done, he said.

Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and more than 60 families living in damaged houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official said on Sunday.