PMLA court extends ED remand of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for three more days

Mr. Alam, who serves as the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister, is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the State rural development department

Published - May 27, 2024 03:01 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court after the remand of six days in connection with an alleged money laundering case. File

Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court after the remand of six days in connection with an alleged money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Monday extended Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three more days in connection with an alleged money laundering case, his legal representatives said.

Mr. Alam had been taken into custody by the ED on May 15 following two days of interrogation at the agency's office. Initially remanded for six days by the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court starting May 17, his remand was subsequently extended for five days on May 22.

Cash seized from Ranchi flat pertains to Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam: ED

Mr. Alam's lawyer, Kishlay Prasad, said that the ED prayed for a three-day extension of remand for further inquiry, which was granted by the court.

"The ED indicated the necessity for additional inquiries and the requirement for details regarding immovable properties," Mr. Prasad elaborated.

Mr. Alam, who serves as the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand Assembly, is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the State rural development department.

The ED's focus on Mr. Alam intensified following the arrests of his personal secretary, Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52), and Mr. Lal's domestic help, Jahangir Alam (42). During a raid on May 6 at a flat associated with them, the central agency uncovered over ₹32 crore in cash.

