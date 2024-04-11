GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMLA Adjudicating Authority confirms attachment of over ₹750 crore assets in AJL case

In November 2023, the ED had provisionally attached the properties of AJL in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, besides the assets of Young Indian worth ₹90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL.

April 11, 2024 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate (ED). File.

Enforcement Directorate (ED). File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has confirmed the attachment of assets worth ₹751.90 crore by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian.

In November 2023, the ED had provisionally attached the properties of AJL in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, besides the assets of Young Indian worth ₹90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL.

“AJL was given land on concessional rates in various cities of India for the purpose of publishing newspapers. AJL closed its publishing operations in 2008 and started using the properties for commercial purposes. AJL had to repay a loan of ₹90.21 crore to All India Congress Committee (AICC). However, the AICC treated the said loan of ₹90.21 crore as non-recoverable from AJL and sold it for ₹50 lakh to a newly-incorporated company, Young Indian, without any source of income to even pay ₹50 lakh,” the agency had earlier claimed.

Explained | What is the National Herald case?

It had also alleged that by their action, the shareholders of AJL as well as donors of Congress were cheated by the office bearers of AJL and the party.

“The ED investigation revealed that after purchasing the loan of ₹90.21 crore from AICC, YI (Young Indian) demanded either repayment of loan or allotment of equity shares of AJL to it,” it alleged.

“AJL held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and passed a resolution to increase share capital and issue fresh shares worth ₹90.21 crore to YI. With this fresh allotment of shares, shareholding of more than 1,000 shareholders was reduced to a mere 1% and AJL became subsidiary company of YI. YI also took control over properties of AJL,” the ED further said.

The Congress has denied the charges on several occasions in the past, stating that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company.

Related Topics

law enforcement / investigation / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.