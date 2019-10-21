National

PMC Bank depositors, some dead, others in dire straits; govt. does not care: Sitaram Yechury

Depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) display placards during a protest over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s curb on the bank, outside RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) display placards during a protest over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s curb on the bank, outside RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s comment comes days after two deaths have occurred as a result of the crisis

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that despite the PMC Bank depositors being in “dire straits”, the government does not care about their plight, days after two deaths have occurred as a result of the crisis.

So far, four depositors have lost their lives apparently due to the crisis.

“When the RSS/BJP govt waives off unpaid loans of the rich and gives super-rich tax bonanzas, it destroys banks and this has real consequences on ordinary lives. Another example of misery: PMC Bank depositors, some are dead, others in dire straits. RSS/BJP govt does not care,” Mr. Yechury tweeted.

Accusing the government of lying about the economic situation, Mr. Yechury alleged that public money was being used for “PR”.

“The BJP govt has been lying shamefacedly. It has destroyed the Economy and lives of millions of Indians. Tax revenues have crashed and public money is used for PR, tamashas and self-promotion. Further tax cuts for its rich cronies, after this shortfall? This is a scandal,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
economy, business and finance
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2019 5:47:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pmc-bank-depositors-some-dead-others-in-dire-straits-govt-does-not-care-sitaram-yechury/article29758236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY