PMBJP will cut fertilizers’ logistics subsidy cost: Mandaviya

India’s Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at his office in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Opposition’s criticism that the Centre’s decision to introduce “One Nation One Fertilizer” by branding it as the Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP) is for self-promotion, Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya said the scheme is aimed at reducing logistics cost involved in the transportation of fertilizers.

Mr. Mandaviya said the Centre has taken steps to ensure steady availability of fertilizers by entering into agreements with countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia at the time of a global shortage for fertilizers. He said recently the Centre signed an agreement in Saudi Arabia for the supply of 2.5 million tonnes of fertilizers for different Indian fertilizer manufacturers.

Also read: Why the Government introduced ‘Bharat’ brand fertiliser under the ‘PMBJP’ scheme?

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mandaviya said “One Nation One Fertilizer” would stop the crisscross movement of fertilizers for longer distances. “It will reduce logistics costs and also ensure the availability of fertilizers to the farmers throughout the year. This concept will strengthen to monitor real-time movement, availability and sales of fertilizers in a State,” he said. The Minister added that the production and distribution process will be redrawn as the companies will not have to transport their products beyond 500 kilometres on average.

On the criticism that prices of essential fertilizers such as Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) are high, he said the prices are decontrolled as per the nutrient-based subsidy policy from 2010. “Prices are fixed by Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizer companies as per market dynamics. “Due to the rise in international prices of fertilizers and raw materials due to the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and the present geopolitical situation, the Centre increased substantial amount of subsidy on fertilizers to subsume rise in prices,” he added.

He said the specifications of fertilizers are the same across the nation despite their brand. “After the introduction of the ‘Bharat’ brand under One Nation One Fertilizer, farmers would not be confused to choose the brand. It will also encourage capturing the local market by selling fertilizers by companies and would lead to timely availability of fertilizers to the farmers,” he said adding that there is no compromise in the quality of fertilizers under the single brand ‘Bharat’.