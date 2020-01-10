National

PM wishes singer K.J. Yesudas on his 80th birthday

K. J. Yesudas, Vocal concert at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai on April 08, 2019.

K. J. Yesudas, Vocal concert at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai on April 08, 2019.

Yesudas is known for his Indian classical, devotional and cinematic songs and has recorded more than 80,000 songs in a number of Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Odia as well as Arabic, English, Latin, and Russian, during a career spanning more than five decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished noted singer K.J. Yesudas on his 80th birthday.

“On the special occasion of his 80th birthday, greetings to the versatile K.J. Yesudas Ji. His melodious music and soulful renditions have made him popular across all age groups. He has made valuable contributions to Indian culture. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted.

