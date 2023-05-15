ADVERTISEMENT

PM visits exhibition marking 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

May 15, 2023 03:42 am | Updated May 14, 2023 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The artists whose artworks are on display include Madhavi Parekh, Manu Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Riyas Komu, G.R Iranna Shri and Manjunath Kamath.

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition ‘Jana Shakti’, at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), in New Delhi on Sunday. This exhibition contains works by India’s top artists on themes covered in Mann Ki Baat such as Swachhata, water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, Nari Shakti, Yoga and Ayurveda. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited an exhibition inspired by the themes highlighted in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

Through the monthly radio programme, Mr Modi interacts with citizens on themes and issues of social importance. The Mann Ki Baat is aired on the last Sunday of every month and April 30 was its 100th episode. 

The exhibition ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’ by top artists has been specially curated to mark the completion of 100 episodes of the radio programme. It is being held at the capital’s National Gallery of Modern Art.

On Sunday the Prime Minister was taken on a special walkthrough of the exhibition and the artists explained their artworks and the themes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that inspired their work.

After viewing the artworks, Mr Modi signed the exhibition catalogue and penned down the message, “Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho. (Let the mind’s journey be happy)”. The catalogue has also been pre-signed by the 13 artists.

Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists have utilized various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the Prime Minister’s message on twelve themes. Each theme is related to topics such as Water Conservation, Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment), Awareness on Covid, Swachh Bharat, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Yoga and Ayurveda, Indian Science, Space, Sport and Fitness.

The artists whose artworks are on display include Madhavi Parekh, Manu Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Riyas Komu, G.R Iranna Shri and Manjunath Kamath.

Among the other initiatives to mark the 100 th episode are Amar Chitra Katha comic books featuring people and themes mentioned. There is also a radio series and projection mapping that shows iconic heritage sites like the Red Fort and Konark Sun Temple.

