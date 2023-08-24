PM Modi to visit ISRO on August 26

August 24, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bengaluru early on August 26 morning to congratulate the ISRO team of scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and is scheduled to visit ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Peenya.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly elections and the BJP is set to offer him a grand welcome at HAL airport. The party, which suffered a humiliating defeat in 2023, is hoping to use this visit to pep up the party workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Bengaluru City Traffic police have asked people to avoid the roads the Prime Minister will travel on Saturday morning from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.