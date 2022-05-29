PM to release benefits for Covid-19 orphans

The total number of beneficiaries identified so far stand at 4,345

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM Cares for children scheme for over 4,000 Covid-19 orphans through video conference on Monday.

At a ceremony to be conducted across all districts in the country children will receive school scholarships, health cards under the government's health insurance scheme called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as well as a passbook for the ₹10 lakh promised to all beneficiaries once they turn 23 years old. The total number of beneficiaries identified so far stand at 4,345.

The ceremony is being held to coincide with the completion of one year since the scheme for Covid-19 orphans was announced on May 29 last year.

The scheme is to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or the lone surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic between March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.