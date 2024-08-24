ADVERTISEMENT

PM to participate in ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ at Jalgaon

Published - August 24, 2024 04:39 pm IST - Mumbai

One crore women have already been made ‘Lakhpati Didis’ since the scheme’s inception

Abhinay Deshpande

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Sunday to participate in the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’.

Mr. Modi will reach Jalgaon at 11.15 a.m., where he will distribute certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’, who recently became lakhpatis (owners of ₹1 lakh) during the third term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Mr. Modi will interact with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ from across the country.

The PM will also release a revolving fund of ₹2,500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

Also Read: Interim budget increases target for Lakhpati Didi scheme

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also disburse bank loans of ₹5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

Since the scheme’s inception, one crore women have already been made ‘Lakhpati Didis’, and the Maharasthra government has set a target of three croreLakhpati Didis’.

Later, in the evening, Mr. Modi will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the Rajasthan High Court’s platinum jubilee celebrations, to be held at the High Court complex in Jodhpur. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.

