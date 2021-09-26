PM to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27

It will create a ‘seamless online platform for interoperability within the digital health ecosystem’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on September 27 via video conferencing. Currently, PM-DHM is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories.

According to a release issued by the Central government, PM-DHM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

“The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers,” the release added.

PM-DHM Sandbox, created as a part of the Mission, will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organisations, including private players intending to be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem, become a ‘Health Information Provider’ or ‘Health Information User’, or efficiently link with the building blocks of PM-DHM.

This Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionising payments, said the release, which added that citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.