PM to launch masterplan for multi-modal connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch a national masterplan for multi-modal connectivity, called PM GatiShakti, on Wednesday, the PM’s Office said on Tuesday.

The PMO said infrastructure development had faced many problems for decades, like lack of coordination between departments leading to multiple agencies digging up roads for laying cables, pipelines etc.

“This not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure…PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalising holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects.”

Infrastructure plans would be designed and executed with a common vision, instead of being made in silos, it said. The masterplan would cover projects of many Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN, textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters and agri zones.

Movement of people and goods would be made seamless with the multi-modal connectivity envisaged under the masterplan, it said.

“PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment. This will enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy.”