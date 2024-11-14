PM Modi to launch commemorative stamp, coin to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a commemorative stamp and coin on Friday (November 15, 2024) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at an event scheduled in Bihar’s Jamui district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre had in 2021 decided to celebrate November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, making the celebrations on Friday (November 15, 2024) the fourth year of the festivities. The event on the day will also mark the beginning of year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Jamui on Thursday (November 14, 2024), Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said senior government functionaries in various tribal districts had observed the anniversary over the last four years. It was also observed in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time elections are on in Jharkhand, so some government officials will mark the occasion in Ulihatu, and the national event will be hosted in Jamui,” Mr. Oram said.

According to a government statement, the Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for components of a slew of tribal welfare projects worth over ₹6,640 crore.

Houses and schools

This will include the inauguration of two tribal freedom fighter museums and two tribal research institutes, laying the foundation stones for 1.16 lakh homes under the recently launched Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Yojana package and 25,000 more homes under the PM-JANMAN package for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PM will also participate in the virtual “Griha Pravesh” of about 11,000 homes that have been constructed under the PM-JANMAN package and launch about 50 mobile medical units under the above-mentioned schemes. He will inaugurate 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) for tribal students along with hostels in various parts of the country.

The government said the celebrations on Friday (November 15, 2024) were among many historic “firsts” that were building a brighter and more inclusive future.

‘Newfound focus on tribal welfare’

“After years of systemic neglect, a newfound focus on tribal welfare is not only closing gaps but also celebrating their heritage, empowering their youth, improving healthcare access, and providing economic opportunities,” it said in a note.

It added that among the many “firsts”, the government had increased welfare spending by almost six times and “revolutionised” tribal education through EMRSs, scholarships, and opportunities. It also opened “new doors” for tribals in Jammu and Kashmir through the abrogation of Article 370.

At the event, the PM will spend time interacting with beneficiaries of welfare schemes as well as at an exhibition that is being held to honour the legacy of Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters, Mr. Oram said. The exhibition will showcase artworks of EMRSs students and literature on the life and struggles of Birsa Munda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.