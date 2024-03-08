PM to inaugurate passenger terminals at 12 airports across India

March 08, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 15 new airport passenger buildings across the country between March 9 and 10 worth more than ₹9,800 crore.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate 12 new passenger terminals at Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports. He will also lay the foundation stone for three new passenger buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

A press statement said the 12 new passenger buildings would handle 620 lakh passengers annually, and the three remaining ones would handle 95 lakh once they were built and completed.

He will also be inaugurating several other infrastructure projects during his three-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which began on Friday.

As part of his ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, several development initiatives in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh related to sectors such as rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil and gas will be inaugurated.

Industrial scheme

The Prime Minister will also launch a new industrial development scheme for the northeast, UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme). The scheme worth ₹10,000 crore aims to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the northeast by attracting investment for new manufacturing and services units to give a boost to employment. The scheme will provide incentives for capital investment, interest subvention and a manufacturing and services linked incentive to the approved units, according to a government statement.

Later, the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal where he will lay foundation stone for multiple development projects worth ₹4,500 crore, electrification of rail lines benefiting people of north Bengal and nearby region. This will be followed by a visit to Uttar Pradesh where projects worth ₹42,000 crore will be launched, including 744 rural road projects worth more than ₹3,700 crore built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

These projects will result in the cumulative construction of over 5,400 km of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh covering 59 districts in the State.

