PM to flag off march to Dandi on Friday to kick off India@75 celebrations

He will inaugurate cultural and digital initiatives as part of the fete

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on Friday to kick off celebrations of the 75th year of Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister would inaugurate cultural and digital initiatives as part of the celebrations and address the gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram as well, the Minister said. The Culture Ministry had announced last week that the celebrations would begin from Friday, March 12, marking the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha. It also marks 75 weeks till Independence Day 2022.

The march from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a distance of 241 miles, would take 81 marchers 25 days, the Ministry said. The march would be joined by different groups of people along the way. Mr. Patel would lead the first stretch of 75 km of the march, it said.