PM to chair NITI Aayog's meeting amid boycott by opposition states

This year's theme of NITI Aayog's meeting is 'Viksit Bharat@2047', with a central focus on making India a developed nation.

Published - July 27, 2024 09:55 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the ninth NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on July 27, with a focus on making India a developed nation by 2047.

The meeting is set to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, an official release from the government think tank said.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are boycotting the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to attend the meeting, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform.

NITI Aayog needs to be scrapped: Mamata Banerjee

The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047.

The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, with GDP crossing $5 trillion and aspirations to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and State governments. The ninth Governing Council Meeting aims to create a roadmap for this vision.

Special sessions were also held to deliberate on cyber security, the aspirational districts and blocks programme, the role of states, and AI in governance which were also discussed during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries.

The Prime Minister who serves as the Chairperson of the NITI Aayog will be joined by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman and members of NITI Aayog.

