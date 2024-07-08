ADVERTISEMENT

PM to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet on July 27

Published - July 08, 2024 05:25 pm IST - New Delhi

All State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers will attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27, which will discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make India a developed nation, a senior government official said on July 8.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. Mr. Modi is the Chairman of the NITI Aayog.

“Ahead of the Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely give a glimpse of the Viksit Bharat vision and action plan in the Budget on July 23,” the official said.

A vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

