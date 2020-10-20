PM to attend 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence

Modi to visit Dhaka in March 2021 for 50th anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka to participate in the celebration of 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh on March 26, 2021, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has said. Dr Momen said the occasion will be marked by celebrations on both sides.

“We invited the Indian Prime Minister to visit Bangladesh on March 26 next year. It was accepted. We would love to see Indian PM Modi join our 50th anniversary of independence celebrations. Our victory means India’s victory as well. India will also celebrate our anniversary of independence,” said Dr. Momen interacting with journalists after meeting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswamy.

Mr. Modi was scheduled to visit Dhaka to participate in the Mujib centenary celebrations in March this year but the programme was cancelled by the government of Bangladesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides had planned a series of activities for the “Mujib year” that were affected by the global health crisis. However, the plans for the 50th anniversary celebrations remain on track as of now.

Both the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh will meet for a virtual summit coinciding with the celebrations of victory of the 1971 war in December. The two sides are expected to discuss a number of issues like water sharing, infrastructure projects and cooperation to defeat the pandemic during the summit.

Bangladesh celebrates December 16 when the 1971 India-Pakistan war came to an end with the defeat of Pakistan Army but the country marks March 26 as the official Independence Day as it was on this day in 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced the birth of Bangladesh in a dramatic speech. Pakistan Army had launched a severe campaign after this announcement which culminated in the war and liberation of the country.

The 50th anniversary of independence is expected to witness a large number of bilateral activities between India and Bangladesh.