PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday

New Delhi

20 October 2020 14:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.”

Mr. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic’s outbreak.

The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.